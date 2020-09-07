UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Arrest Warrants In Motorbike Scam

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

Court issues arrest warrants in motorbike scam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Accountability Court Quetta on Monday issued arrest warrants of four accused who nominated in a billions of rupees motorbike scam.

According to NAB statement, the three offices of Alliance Private Limited had looted over one and half billion rupee, depriving hundreds of people belonging to various parts of Balochistan of their hard earned money.

The counterfeit firm received huge amount from the people on the name of investment in the motorbike company. Later, the owners fled from all offices which were set up across Balochistan.

NAB Balochistan filed reference against the accused pleading court to issue arrest warrants of the accused.

Upon NAB request, the Honorable Judge of the Accountability Court, Allahdad Roshan issued arrest warrants of accused including Kashif Qamar, Hameed Maseeh, Sarwar Ali and Samson Maseeh.

The case was adjourned till September 21.

 

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Company Alliance Money September All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

9 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

32 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

34 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

34 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

34 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.