Court issues arrest warrants in motorbike scam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Accountability Court Quetta on Monday issued arrest warrants of four accused who nominated in a billions of rupees motorbike scam.

According to NAB statement, the three offices of Alliance Private Limited had looted over one and half billion rupee, depriving hundreds of people belonging to various parts of Balochistan of their hard earned money.

The counterfeit firm received huge amount from the people on the name of investment in the motorbike company. Later, the owners fled from all offices which were set up across Balochistan.

NAB Balochistan filed reference against the accused pleading court to issue arrest warrants of the accused.

Upon NAB request, the Honorable Judge of the Accountability Court, Allahdad Roshan issued arrest warrants of accused including Kashif Qamar, Hameed Maseeh, Sarwar Ali and Samson Maseeh.

The case was adjourned till September 21.