Court issues arrest warrants of accused in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against a co-accused Aftab Ahmed Memon in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Aftab Memon due to his continuous disappearance.

Khwaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others were also named as accused in the case.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 8. The reference alleged the accused for illegally allotting seven acres of land to Pink Residency in Malir, Karachi which caused a loss worth Rs800 million to the exchequer.