Court issues arrest warrants of Ali Mossa Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A special court of Islamabad Thursday issued non bailable arrest warrants against two accused including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's son Ali Mossa Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A special court of Islamabad Thursday issued non bailable arrest warrants against two accused including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's son Ali Mossa Gilani.

Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) Judge Wajid Ali issued the arrest warrants of the two accused due to their non appearance during the proceedings.

The court directed the police to produce the accused after arresting them on February 21.

Malik Zunair was the co-accused, whose arrest warrants had been issued along with Ali Mossa Gilani. The court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.