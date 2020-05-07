UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of Chaudhry Tanveer, Three Others

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Court issues arrest warrants of Chaudhry Tanveer, three others

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Special Judge Anti Corruption Muhammad Kashif Alvi on Wednesday issued arrest warrants of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, and four others including a former official of Land Revenue Department in a case of selling 140 kanal government land in Moza Topi.

The other accused included Abdul Shakoor, a relative of PML-N leader, Sagheer Ahmed Gardawar ( former Patwari Moza Topi) and former Tehsildar Chaudhry Jahangir.

During the course of proceedings, the investigators informed the court that Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and his son Barrister Danial Chaudhry in connivance with Abdul Shakoor, Sagheer and Chaudhry Jahangir had allegedly got transferred government land in their Names, built buildings over it and then sold out the same to the people, causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, they added.

They appealed to the court to issue arrest warrants for the accused.

After completion of arguments, the court issued arrest warrants for the accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Topi Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

4 minutes ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.