Court issues arrest warrants of Chaudhry Tanveer, three others

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Special Judge Anti Corruption Muhammad Kashif Alvi on Wednesday issued arrest warrants of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, and four others including a former official of Land Revenue Department in a case of selling 140 kanal government land in Moza Topi.

The other accused included Abdul Shakoor, a relative of PML-N leader, Sagheer Ahmed Gardawar ( former Patwari Moza Topi) and former Tehsildar Chaudhry Jahangir.

During the course of proceedings, the investigators informed the court that Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and his son Barrister Danial Chaudhry in connivance with Abdul Shakoor, Sagheer and Chaudhry Jahangir had allegedly got transferred government land in their Names, built buildings over it and then sold out the same to the people, causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, they added.

They appealed to the court to issue arrest warrants for the accused.

After completion of arguments, the court issued arrest warrants for the accused.