Court issues arrest warrants of Hanif Abassi in SKMT defamation case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A Civil Judge Misbah Asghar on Thursday issued arrest warrants of PML (N) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abassi for not paying damages to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in a defamation case.

According to details, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center had filed a defamation suit against the former MNA in which he alleged that Shaukat Khanum's board of directors had used to take a bribe.

Earlier, on April 17, 2021, the court had imposed a fine of Rs 50 million on Abassi as he failed to provide evidence against the SKMT.

However, the politician failed in appearing before the court and paying damages.

On this, the judge of the civil court issued arrest warrants of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.