Court issues arrest warrants of PTI leaders in protest case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM

The lower court on Monday issued the arrest warrants for three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Omar Ayub, Amir Dogar, and Aamir Mughal, after they failed to appear in a case linked to violating a ban on public gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The lower court on Monday issued the arrest warrants for three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Omar Ayub, Amir Dogar, and Aamir Mughal, after they failed to appear in a case linked to violating a ban on public gatherings.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and another leader, Shoaib Shaheen, were granted exemptions for attending the hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan heard the cases filed under Section 144, which prohibits unauthorized assemblies.

The court approved exemption pleas for Barrister Gohar and Shaheen, who attended the proceedings, but ordered arrests for Ayub, Dogar, and Mughal for skipping the hearing.

The cases relate to protests held in Islamabad earlier, with two separate complaints registered at the I-9 Police Station. Arguments on the suspects’ bail requests could not conclude during the session, prompting the court to adjourn the hearing until April 23.

