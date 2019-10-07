UrduPoint.com
Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of Two Including National College Of Arts Principal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Court issues arrest warrants of two including National College of Arts principal

A civil court on Monday issued the arrest warrants for National College of Arts (NCA) Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri and NCA Executive Committee Chairman Dr Syeda Arifa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A civil court on Monday issued the arrest warrants for National College of Arts (NCA) Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri and NCA Executive Committee Chairman Dr Syeda Arifa.

The court directed for their arrest and ordered to produce them on October 14.

Civil Judge Naila Ayub passed the orders on a contempt plea, filed by Research Associate Rao Dilshad Ali against the respondents in connection with illegal appointments made to the college.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

