Court Issues Bail Order For Two Accused Involved In May 9 Riots

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order granting the bail for two accused allegedly involved in May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order granting the bail for two accused allegedly involved in May 9 riots.

Neither anyone was injured during vandalizing public property nor weapons were recovered from the accused,

the court said.

The court further said that more investigation was required to determine the role of the accused in the incidents of vandalizing. The trial court could determine the role of petitioners after recording the evidence, it added.

The court said that apparently, there was no evidence which provide the ground to keep the accused in custody for a longer period. The accused were already in detention since May of the last year.

The court was accepting the bails of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each and ordered to release them if they were not wanted in any other case.

It may be mentioned here that two accused were arrested in a case pertaining to attack on a camp of sensitive institution.

