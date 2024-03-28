Court Issues Bail Order For Two Accused Involved In May 9 Riots
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order granting the bail for two accused allegedly involved in May 9 riots
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a written order granting the bail for two accused allegedly involved in May 9 riots.
Neither anyone was injured during vandalizing public property nor weapons were recovered from the accused,
the court said.
The court further said that more investigation was required to determine the role of the accused in the incidents of vandalizing. The trial court could determine the role of petitioners after recording the evidence, it added.
The court said that apparently, there was no evidence which provide the ground to keep the accused in custody for a longer period. The accused were already in detention since May of the last year.
The court was accepting the bails of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each and ordered to release them if they were not wanted in any other case.
It may be mentioned here that two accused were arrested in a case pertaining to attack on a camp of sensitive institution.
Recent Stories
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director
Football: Italian Serie A table
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad
Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined25 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again25 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri25 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP30 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad30 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles30 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival30 minutes ago
-
CDC organizes awareness walk, seminar to mark World TB Day36 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress made for Gwadar Safe City project36 minutes ago
-
Senior minister holds meeting with environment expert41 minutes ago
-
Directorates for special education, women to be established soon: CM’ Advisor41 minutes ago