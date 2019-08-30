Court issues bailable arrest warrants of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf over his failure to appear in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein the defence counsel submitted an application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance on Friday as he was ill.

However, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor argued that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf skipped many past hearings whereas the case had entered the final stages.

At this, the court observed that the accused should have appeared in the court, and rejected his application for exemption. The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister and adjourned proceedings till Sept 18.

NAB had filed a reference against Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments to Gepco.