UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants Of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:17 PM

Court issues bailable arrest warrants of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

An accountability court on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf over his failure to appear in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf over his failure to appear in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein the defence counsel submitted an application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance on Friday as he was ill.

However, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor argued that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf skipped many past hearings whereas the case had entered the final stages.

At this, the court observed that the accused should have appeared in the court, and rejected his application for exemption. The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister and adjourned proceedings till Sept 18.

NAB had filed a reference against Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments to Gepco.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Company Gujranwala 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Turkey says Syria Kurds withdrawal 'must be confir ..

3 minutes ago

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht in Europa League, Man ..

3 minutes ago

Russia announces ceasefire in Syria's Idlib from S ..

3 minutes ago

Bank to move 1.3 tln euros worth of assets to euro ..

7 minutes ago

France launches cross-Channel Brexit 'dress rehear ..

2 minutes ago

Capital turned into colors of Pak, Kashmiri flags ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.