Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A lower court of Islamabad on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Sindh Governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in connection with the Azadi March case.

The court directed that he be taken into custody and produced before the judge. Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti announced the order during the hearing of the case involving PTI leaders. The magistrate stated that Ismail must be arrested and brought before the court without further delay.

Imran Ismail is among the accused nominated in a case registered at Bara Kahu police station during the PTI’s Azadi March.

According to the court record, he has not yet appeared despite being summoned. The court directed that his attendance is mandatory and cannot be excused.

During Monday’s hearing, the court observed that while other co-accused have already been cleared, the presence of Imran Ismail is necessary to conclude the trial. The magistrate remarked that he should be arrested and produced before the bench before the next hearing.