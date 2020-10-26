Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against three accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non bailable arrest warrants of three foreigner accused in a reference pertaining to illegal award of lease of railways land filed against former finance minister Javed Ashraf Qazi.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference and issued arrest warrants against the accused over continuous non-appearance.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Waseem Javed and NAB investigation officer submitted implementation report of bailable arrest warrants against three Malaysian citizens including Datokasa, Anwar bin Adam and Aladin bin Adam.

The court issued non bailable arrest warrants against such accused and initiated a procedure to declare them proclaimed offenders.

The hearing on reference was adjourned till November 26.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) judge sought final arguments from lawyers in a case against uploading of sacrilegious material on social media. The official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) filed the travel documents of accused Nasir Ahmed in light of high court's orders.

The hearing of the case later was adjourned till November 2.