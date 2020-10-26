UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against three accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non bailable arrest warrants of three foreigner accused in a reference pertaining to illegal award of lease of railways land filed against former finance minister Javed Ashraf Qazi.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference and issued arrest warrants against the accused over continuous non-appearance.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Waseem Javed and NAB investigation officer submitted implementation report of bailable arrest warrants against three Malaysian citizens including Datokasa, Anwar bin Adam and Aladin bin Adam.

The court issued non bailable arrest warrants against such accused and initiated a procedure to declare them proclaimed offenders.

The hearing on reference was adjourned till November 26.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) judge sought final arguments from lawyers in a case against uploading of sacrilegious material on social media. The official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) filed the travel documents of accused Nasir Ahmed in light of high court's orders.

The hearing of the case later was adjourned till November 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Social Media Lawyers Nasir Federal Investigation Agency November From Anti Terrorism Court PIA Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

26 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

26 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

40 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.