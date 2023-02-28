Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case due to non-appearance.

The court had summoned Imran Khan this day for indictment but his counsel requested the judge to grant him exemption from attendance.

The lawyer said that his client also had to appear before several courts this day.

The court earlier granted time to Imran Khan till 3:15pm and later issued his non-bailable arrest warrant due to non-appearance.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already granted exemptions to the PTI chief in last two hearings.