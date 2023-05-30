UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against Azam Swati

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:07 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in a controversial tweet case.

The special judge of Central Islamabad heard the case against Azam Khan Swati.

The court had summoned the accused for indictment in the case.

However, Swati skipped his appearance triggering the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against him. It may be mentioned here that a first information report (FIR) was registered against Azam Khan Swati for tweeting a controversial statement about the state institutions.

