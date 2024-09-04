Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against CM KPK In Illegal Weapon, Liquor Case
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A lower court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in cases of possessing weapons illegally and recovery of liquor from him.
The court instructed the police to present the CM KPK before the court after arresting him.
Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the aforesaid case against Gandapur wherein his lawyer submitted a one-time exemption from appearance request on medical grounds for CM KPK.
The court dismissed the request for exemption from appearance and ordered the station house officer Bharakau to present Ali Amin Gandapur before the court after arresting him.
As the hearing began, the judge inquired about the attendance of Gandapur to which the associate lawyer said that there was a situation of flood in Peshawar. Addressing lawyer Zahoor ul Hassan, the judge said that whether he remembered what undertaking they had submitted in last hearing.
The lawyer said that his client was sick and they would submit his medical report to the court. The court said that the associate lawyer stated that there was an issue of flood and now you are giving reference to health issue. The court has also given relief to the accused in last hearing, the judge said.
The advocate said that he has to appear before courts in five cases, he just arrived here after getting free, adding that they have filed an acquittal plea in the case. Judge Shaista Kundi said that as per the judgment of the Supreme Court when the case is going towards conclusion then the acquittal matter shouldn’t be viewed. It is 8th time when the statement of section-342 was not recorded, she noted.
The court, subsequently, issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the accused and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee formed to persuade Sardar Akhtar Mengal to withdraw resignation: Tarar35 seconds ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC dismisses bail plea of Amna Urooj38 seconds ago
-
Benazir Income Support Payments to be distributed in Nowshera Virkan41 seconds ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur announces Inter results44 seconds ago
-
Rates, gauge inspected at filling stations46 seconds ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets office bearers of Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce49 seconds ago
-
JUI chief urges immediate action to address security issues in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa11 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests drug dealer supplying drugs in educational institutions11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects newly-constructed office of AC Saddar11 minutes ago
-
Omar urges examining issues leading to Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from NA11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of literacy department11 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Saudi princess11 minutes ago