Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against Bushra Bibi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A special court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi on constantly skipping appearance in Toshakhana-II case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case at Central Jail Adiala wherein the charges couldn't be framed against the accused due to the disappearance of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder.

At the outset of hearing, Special Prosecutor Zulifkar Abbas Naqvi contended that the accused Bushrq Bibi is deliberately skipping her attendance before court.

He prayed the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against the her.

However, defense counsel Barrister Salman Safdar said that Bushra Bibi has gone to Peshawar High Court to get bail in new registered cases against her. She has surrendered before PHC, he said and prayed the court to adjourn the case till Monday. He assured the court that Bushra Bibi would appear before the court on next hearing.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi and adjourned hearing till December 5.

