LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran, son-in-law and daughter of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in Saaf Pani corruption case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings.

A prosecutor on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted that the accused- Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran- were summoned many times for investigations of the case. However, the accused had not joined the investigations yet, he added. The prosecutor requested with the court to issue their arrest warrants.

At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused and directed for producing them on January 23.

The bureau had alleged that the former CEO Saaf Pani Company illegally approved payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company despite the fact that the possession was not taken. Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran. Former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, were also nominated as accused in the case.

The NAB alleged that the accused caused a loss of Rs 370.5 million to the national exchequer. The bureau accused that the accused purchased water filtration plants at exorbitant rates whereas civil, electrical and solar works were also executed at exorbitant rates