Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For Arshad Sharif’s Wife

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2023 | 05:27 PM

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Arshad Sharif’s wife

The court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Saima Arshad for not appearing before it as her appearance is required as witness in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) In an unexpected development, a local court in the Federal capital on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Samia Arshad, the widow of the late senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif, a distinguished journalist and former anchor for a news channel, met his tragic demise in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 23 while residing in self-imposed exile.

These arrest warrants were issued against Samia Arshad and 18 other individuals by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah. Their non-appearance before the court, as required witnesses in the Arshad Sharif murder case, prompted this legal action.

Notable witnesses in the FIR registered on behalf of the state concerning the murder of Arshad Sharif include his wife, son, producer Ali Usman, and 16 others.

It's worth noting that the FIR was registered on behalf of the state and not at the request of Arshad's family, who have already rejected it, according to the slain journalist's relatives.

Previously, Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya voiced concerns regarding the delayed release of findings from the probe into the murder case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. Obuya criticized the extended timeline for completing the investigation, pointing out the absence of any official report or disclosure of the Names of the Kenyan policemen accused in the journalist's assassination case.

