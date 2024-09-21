Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For KP CM Gandapur
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 12:59 PM
Judge seized with hearing says relief cannot be granted repeatedly without valid justification
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday.
The warrants were ordered by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra during proceedings concerning the events of May 9.
Zahoor-ul-Hassan, representing Gandapur, filed a request for his client to be excused from attendance. Prosecutor Raja Naveed argued that the court should take into account the defendant’s previous conduct, highlighting a series of violations.
Judge Supra pointed out that the last request for exemption was made when Gandapur was reportedly in good health during a rally on the 8th. In reply, the attorney assured the court that if the request were granted, Gandapur would attend.
Despite this, Judge Supra denied the exemption and issued non-bailable arrest warrants not only for Gandapur but also for Waqas Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, and Aamir Mahmood Kiani.
Besides it, Umar Tanveer Butt was declared a proclaimed offender due to his repeated absences.
The PTI leaders are currently facing charges under terrorism laws at the I-9 police station.
The judge approved Faisal Javed's request for exemption and postponed the case until October 3, saying that the relief cannot be granted repeatedly without valid justification. The court also turned down Gandapur’s bail application related to the vandalism case at the judicial complex.
Gandapur’s counsel argued that blocked roads were preventing Gandapur from attending but assured the court he would appear if given another chance.
The judge reiterated that relief could not be granted without a solid reason, observing that a date of the defendant's choosing had been provided previously.
After issuing the arrest warrants, the ATC judge also dismissed Gandapur’s bail application.
Recent Stories
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Tahira Aurangzeb seeks cross-party collaboration for Pakistan's progress10 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held10 minutes ago
-
CM Murad suspends DIG, SSP Mirpurkhas30 minutes ago
-
70 new dengue cases reported in Punjab30 minutes ago
-
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team1 hour ago
-
Karachi transforms into global cultural melting pot from Sept 26-30: Ahmad Shah1 hour ago
-
President for promoting culture of peace, tolerance, respect to ensure dignity of all individuals1 hour ago
-
PM for fostering peace, stability through dialogues2 hours ago
-
Man killed in aerial firing2 hours ago
-
Driver sustain injuries after bus overturned2 hours ago
-
APHC denounces BJP-held elections in IIOJK as farce, calls for UN intervention4 hours ago
-
2 died, several injured as jeep overturned in Bahawalnagar4 hours ago