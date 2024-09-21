Open Menu

Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For KP CM Gandapur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 12:59 PM

Judge seized with hearing says relief cannot be granted repeatedly without valid justification

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday.

The warrants were ordered by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra during proceedings concerning the events of May 9.

Zahoor-ul-Hassan, representing Gandapur, filed a request for his client to be excused from attendance. Prosecutor Raja Naveed argued that the court should take into account the defendant’s previous conduct, highlighting a series of violations.

Judge Supra pointed out that the last request for exemption was made when Gandapur was reportedly in good health during a rally on the 8th. In reply, the attorney assured the court that if the request were granted, Gandapur would attend.

Despite this, Judge Supra denied the exemption and issued non-bailable arrest warrants not only for Gandapur but also for Waqas Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, and Aamir Mahmood Kiani.

Besides it, Umar Tanveer Butt was declared a proclaimed offender due to his repeated absences.

The PTI leaders are currently facing charges under terrorism laws at the I-9 police station.

The judge approved Faisal Javed's request for exemption and postponed the case until October 3, saying that the relief cannot be granted repeatedly without valid justification. The court also turned down Gandapur’s bail application related to the vandalism case at the judicial complex.

Gandapur’s counsel argued that blocked roads were preventing Gandapur from attending but assured the court he would appear if given another chance.

The judge reiterated that relief could not be granted without a solid reason, observing that a date of the defendant's choosing had been provided previously.

After issuing the arrest warrants, the ATC judge also dismissed Gandapur’s bail application.

