Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For Salman Shehbaz

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz

An accountability court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz, son of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz, son of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The court directed for arrest of Salman Shehbaz and ordered for his production on August 10.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders on an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted before the court that the bureau issued six call-up notices to Salman Shehbaz but he did not join the investigations in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

He submitted that NAB chairman had already issued arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz, whereas, he had fled abroad.

He pleaded with the court for issuing directions to start proceedings for confiscation of Salman Shehbaz's property.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz had already been arrested in assets beyond means and money laundering case and he was in custody of the bureau on physical remand.

