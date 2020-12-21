UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Nonbail Arrest Warrants Against Two Accused In LNG Reference

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Court issues nonbail arrest warrants against two accused in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against two foreigner accused in LNG reference for their continuous disappearance.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, the NAB investigation officer presented the implementation report to the court regarding the summon notices and arrest warrants for two foreigner consultants. The NAB IO told the court that the notices had been served to the accused through Pakistan High Commission in United Kingdom but they were not appearing deliberately.

At this, the court issued non bailable arrest warrants against the accused including Shana Sadiq and Flip Natman.

The two accused were named by the NAB reference for giving consultation on LNG agreement on basis of dishonesty.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau United Kingdom Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

26 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

26 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

41 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

44 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.