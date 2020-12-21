Court issues nonbail arrest warrants against two accused in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against two foreigner accused in LNG reference for their continuous disappearance.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, the NAB investigation officer presented the implementation report to the court regarding the summon notices and arrest warrants for two foreigner consultants. The NAB IO told the court that the notices had been served to the accused through Pakistan High Commission in United Kingdom but they were not appearing deliberately.

At this, the court issued non bailable arrest warrants against the accused including Shana Sadiq and Flip Natman.

The two accused were named by the NAB reference for giving consultation on LNG agreement on basis of dishonesty.