Court issues notice on bail plea of Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued notice to police and complainant for August 23 on bail application filed by Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Shahzad Afzal at Cantt Courts heard the post-arrest bail application of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued before the court that all allegations levelled against his client were baseless. He submitted that his client was removed from Madrassa in 2018, whereas, the complainant was concealing the facts.

He submitted that the police failed to prove anything against his client.

He submitted that the investigations had been completed and his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the police and complainant for August 23, besides seeking a case record from police.

The North Cantonment police registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexually assaultingone of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely shared on social media.