UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Notice On Bail Plea Of Mufti Azizur Rehman In Sexual Assault Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

Court issues notice on bail plea of Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

A local court on Tuesday issued notice to police and complainant for August 23 on bail application filed by Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued notice to police and complainant for August 23 on bail application filed by Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Shahzad Afzal at Cantt Courts heard the post-arrest bail application of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued before the court that all allegations levelled against his client were baseless. He submitted that his client was removed from Madrassa in 2018, whereas, the complainant was concealing the facts.

He submitted that the police failed to prove anything against his client.

He submitted that the investigations had been completed and his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the police and complainant for August 23, besides seeking a case record from police.

The North Cantonment police registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexually assaultingone of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely shared on social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Jail Social Media August 2018 Mufti All From Court

Recent Stories

NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to A ..

NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to Allow People to Leave Afghanist ..

1 minute ago
 Great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders in cu ..

Great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders in current situation: Prime Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 US Sends Joint Task Force to Aid Humanitarian Effo ..

US Sends Joint Task Force to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Haiti - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kab ..

Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kabul By End of Tuesday - Pentago ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

5 minutes ago
 Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at ..

Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at US Request - Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.