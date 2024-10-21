A special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail.

The court has asked for a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Special Judge Shah Arjumand directed the jail authorities to submit a response by tomorrow (Tuesday).

The petition, submitted by Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, stated that Bushra Bibi's daughters have been unable to meet her for the past three weeks.

The petition argued that Bushra Bibi is unjustly detained and is being deprived of her basic rights, which include regular family visits. It was emphasized that family members have the right to meet prisoners every week and preventing such meetings violates fundamental rights.

The petitioners raised concerns over the refusal of jail authorities to allow the visits and requested immediate arrangements for the meeting.

The court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.