Open Menu

Court Issues Notice On Bushra Bibi's Daughters’ Meeting Request, Sought Report From Adiala Jail

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report from Adiala Jail

A special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail.

The court has asked for a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Special Judge Shah Arjumand directed the jail authorities to submit a response by tomorrow (Tuesday).

The petition, submitted by Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, stated that Bushra Bibi's daughters have been unable to meet her for the past three weeks.

The petition argued that Bushra Bibi is unjustly detained and is being deprived of her basic rights, which include regular family visits. It was emphasized that family members have the right to meet prisoners every week and preventing such meetings violates fundamental rights.

The petitioners raised concerns over the refusal of jail authorities to allow the visits and requested immediate arrangements for the meeting.

The court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Wife Family From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

1 minute ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

1 minute ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

1 minute ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

1 minute ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

1 minute ago
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

1 minute ago
 PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical che ..

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

1 minute ago
 KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

7 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize ..

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

7 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints

IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan