- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report from Adiala Jail
Court Issues Notice On Bushra Bibi's Daughters’ Meeting Request, Sought Report From Adiala Jail
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
A special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A special Judge Central Islamabad on Monday issued a notice regarding a petition filed by the daughters of Bushra Bibi, the wife of the PTI founder, requesting to meet their mother in jail.
The court has asked for a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.
During the hearing, Special Judge Shah Arjumand directed the jail authorities to submit a response by tomorrow (Tuesday).
The petition, submitted by Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, stated that Bushra Bibi's daughters have been unable to meet her for the past three weeks.
The petition argued that Bushra Bibi is unjustly detained and is being deprived of her basic rights, which include regular family visits. It was emphasized that family members have the right to meet prisoners every week and preventing such meetings violates fundamental rights.
The petitioners raised concerns over the refusal of jail authorities to allow the visits and requested immediate arrangements for the meeting.
The court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable1 minute ago
-
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person1 minute ago
-
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding1 minute ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali1 minute ago
-
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up1 minute ago
-
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold7 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints7 minutes ago
-
Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case7 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting on SDGs Achievement Programme7 minutes ago
-
Fumigation against dengue in 25 TMOs launched1 minute ago