Court issues notice on MNA Javed Latif bail plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Sessions court on Friday issued notice for June 7 to complainant and others on a bail petition of PML-N MNA Javed Latif in a case of defaming state institutions.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman heard the post-arrest bail petition of Javed Latif.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a baseless case against his client. He submitted that his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand and his custody was no longer required for investigation.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

At this, the court issued notice to the complainant and others and sought their reply till June 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in the case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.