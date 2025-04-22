Court Issues Notice On PTI’s Request To Shift Protest Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 09:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday took notice of a request from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to transfer a protest-related case to another court, citing concerns about daily hearings and witness statements recorded in the absence of legal counsel.
On today's hearing, District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana has issued notices on a petition filed by PTI, seeking the transfer of a case registered at Ramna Police Station. The case, linked to a protest held on November 26, is currently being heard in the court of a judicial magistrate.
During the recent hearing, PTI’s legal team argued that the case (FIR No.
976) is being taken up daily without any official order. They claimed that proceedings are moving forward even when lawyers are not present, and witnesses have been allowed to record their statements without legal representation for the defense.
In the petition, PTI expressed concern that such practices are affecting the fairness of the trial. They requested the court to shift the case to another court to ensure a transparent process.
After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing until April 26.
