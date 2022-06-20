UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Notice To Govt On Plea Against Ordinance About Punjab Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Court issues notice to govt on plea against ordinance about Punjab Assembly

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government and others for June 24 on a petition challenging an ordinance about the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government and others for June 24 on a petition challenging an ordinance about the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Sibtain Khan.

Advocates Ahmad Owais and Azhar Siddique represented the petitioners before the court and argued that the Punjab governor issued the Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 when the Punjab Assembly session was in progress.

They submitted that as per the impugned ordinance, the powers of secretary assembly had been reduced and secretary law had been given powers to notify or de-notify the assembly session.

They submitted that the ordinance was in violation of rules of assembly and the Constitution. They requested the court to set aside the ordinance. They also pleaded with the court to stop implementation of ordinance till final decision of the petition.

However, the court declined the request to stop the implementation of the ordinance,adding that the issue would be decided after receiving the reply.

The court issued notices to the Punjab government and others for June 24 and sought a reply.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress June Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Minister reviews coronavirus, polio situation in P ..

Minister reviews coronavirus, polio situation in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Police net three drug peddlers, a bootlegger; 1,11 ..

Police net three drug peddlers, a bootlegger; 1,115 grams charras recovered

2 minutes ago
 Two matches decided in Haji Abbas Soomro, Shaheed ..

Two matches decided in Haji Abbas Soomro, Shaheed Ibrahim Kachhi Memorial footba ..

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan to organise musical progr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan to organise musical programme on 'World Music Day'

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to clean 11 small ..

Commissioner directs authorities to clean 11 small nullahs

4 minutes ago
 Complainants get Rs 4.2mln cheques on Ombudsman or ..

Complainants get Rs 4.2mln cheques on Ombudsman order

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.