Court Issues Notice To NAB On Ahad Cheema's Acquittal Application

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 08:31 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for April 28 on acquittal application filed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema in an assets beyond means case

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan conducted the proceedings on the application.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz filed the acquittal application on behalf of Ahad Khan Cheema, saying that the bureau filed the assets beyond means case against his client with mala fide. He submitted that no evidence emerged against his client so far and there was no chance of his conviction in the matter. He pleaded with the court to acquit his client.

The NAB had alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

