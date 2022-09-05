UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Notice To NAB On PA Speaker's Plea

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Court issues notice to NAB on PA speaker's plea

An accountability court on Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for Sept 27 on an application, filed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, challenging jurisdiction of the court to hear the Chiniot mines and minerals reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for Sept 27 on an application, filed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, challenging jurisdiction of the court to hear the Chiniot mines and minerals reference.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the application, filed by the speaker.

Barrister Haider Rasool, on behalf of the speaker, argued before the court that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction as Sibtain Khan had been accused of misuse of powers, but not corruption. He requested the court to send the reference to the bureau.

At this, the court issued notices to the bureau for Sept 27 and sought reply.

Besides Sibtain Khan, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema had been named as the accused in the reference, filed by the bureau. The bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government. The bureau stated that the company given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 million only and also lacked experience, required for the project.

The bureau had arrested Sibtain Khan on June 14, 2019 but he obtained post-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on Sept 19, 2019.

Related Topics

Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Company Chiniot June 2019 From Government Million Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PEMRA issues fresh warning to TV channels for airi ..

PEMRA issues fresh warning to TV channels for airing content against state insti ..

45 seconds ago
 6-day corona vaccination drive for children to sta ..

6-day corona vaccination drive for children to start from Sep 19

47 seconds ago
 Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Sch ..

Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Schools initiative, address women ..

48 seconds ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits flood affected area S ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits flood affected area Shorkot

52 seconds ago
 UVAS sends four flood relief volunteer teams to fl ..

UVAS sends four flood relief volunteer teams to flood-affected areas

12 minutes ago
 vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience ..

Vivo Y Series Promises an Unparalleled Experience on a Budget

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.