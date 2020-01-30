UrduPoint.com
Court Issues Notice To PARC Housing Society On Contempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:55 PM

Court issues notice to PARC housing society on contempt

The court has issued notices for contempt of court against the management of the PARC housing society and summoned them on 13th February

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The court has issued notices for contempt of court against the management of the PARC housing society and summoned them on 13th February.The members of the society Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, Akbar Khan and Tahir Ahmed Khan had filed a case against the President of the society Dr islam and General Secretary Dr Abdul Ghafar in the court of Senior Civil Judge Islamabad.In their plea they told the court that the members have cleared all the dues to get the plot in the housing society, but the management committee has failed to give possession of the plot and given a fake allotment letter which does not belong on the land of the society.

On this, members repeatedly wrote letters to the annual general meeting (AGM) of the PARC housing society but no reply was given to them .On which Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir had issued stay order against the administration of PARC housing society and directed that all the letters issued for depositing additional development charges would be ineffective till the final decision of the case.Meanwhile, despite the court orders, the general secretary of the housing society issued notices to the members, on which the applicants again filed a contempt of court case.

