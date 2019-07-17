Court issues notice to Sami Ibrahim in Fawad Chaudhry defamation suit

A sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday issued a notice to journalist Sami Ibrahim with regards to a defamation suit filed by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) A sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday issued a notice to journalist Sami Ibrahim with regards to a defamation suit filed by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.On July 5, Chaudhry filed a defamation suit against the journalist for making "false allegations" against him "without any legal justification in order to defame and blackmail him".

As per Chaudhry's suit, a "series of continuous defamatory allegations were made by accused as [a] tv anchor and on social media".The minister, in his suit, claimed that Ibrahim had alleged that the minister of working in collusion with India's spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against the interests of Pakistan and "a conspiracy has been hatched to dismantle [the prime minister] PM of Pakistan and the Government.""It is a very serious allegation against a sitting Federal minister and it not only caused an immense loss to the reputation and political credibility of [the] complainant but it also threatened the national security of Pakistan," Chaudhry's petition read.

"Allegation that a sitting federal minister is spying for foreign agencies is of a very serious nature which caused a stir in the public and has caused insecurity and distrust among the public at large about the security and wellbeing of Pakistan."According to the minister, after putting him in "fear of injury to his reputation to his reputation and political stature," Ibrahim had attempted to extort money from Chaudhry.

" [...] on failure [he] started a defamatory campaign against the complainant which resulted in defamation as defined under Pakistan Penal Code, hence accused should be proceeded against in accordance with the law."In his petition, Chaudhry called for Ibrahim to be summoned and punished in accordance with the law.

Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued a notice to the journalist and summoned a reply on July 19.