Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Court issues notice to Shehbaz, Maryam on plea against illegal land occupation

A civil court on Monday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz for August 20 on a suit against Sharif family over illegal occupation of 4000 acres land in Jati Umra, Raiwand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A civil court on Monday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz for August 20 on a suit against Sharif family over illegal occupation of 4000 acres land in Jati Umra, Raiwand.

Senior Civil Judge Fozia Saira issued the notices on a suit filed by one Abdul Rauf, a Punjab University professor.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Sharif family had occupied 4000 acres of ancestral land of the petitioner in Jati Umra, Raiwind. He submitted that the land was purchased from the government in 1911-12 and the petitioner had all relevant record.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for retrieving the land and payment of the rent.

The court, after hearing the arguments, issued notices for August 20 to the respondents.

