Court issues notices regarding testimony of four witnesses in Sara Inam murder case

A local court on Wednesday issued notices to respondents regarding the statement of four more witnesses in Sara Inam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday issued notices to respondents regarding the statement of four more witnesses in Sara Inam murder case.

District and Session Judge Ata Rabani heard the murder case. During the hearing, Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas submitted an application to the court seeking permission to present four more witnesses.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till April 5.