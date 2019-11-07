UrduPoint.com
Court Issues Notices To ANF, Others In Rana Sana Bail Plea

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

A special court on Thursday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and others for November 9 on a bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A special court on Thursday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and others for November 9 on a bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case against him.

Duty Judge Khalid Bashir heard the bail plea of the PML-N leader.

The counsel for Rana Sana submitted that his client was roped in a baseless case. The FIR was registered with a delay, wherein initially, it was claimed that 21-kg heroin was recovered, but later it was shown as 15-kg, he added and pleaded the court to grant bail to his client.

The court issued notices to the ANF and others for November 9 and sought their reply.

It was the second bail petition, filed by Rana Sana in the case.

Earlier, the duty judge had dismissed his bail plea on September 20.

However, co-accused Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmad, Amir Rustum and Umer Farooq- were granted bail in the case.

The Lahore High Court had placed services of D&SJ Shakir Hussain at the disposal of Federal government for his posting as judge special court and he had been advised to take charge of his new assignment by November 8.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had already filed an interim challan in the special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah.It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

On July 01, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

