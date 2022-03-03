Court issues order regarding disposing of reference against CDA officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday issued a written order pertaining disposing of a reference against CDA's officials related to provision of a shuttle service in diplomatic area.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan issued the written order which stated that reference pertaining to misuse of powers without the proofs of financial embezzlement did not fall in jurisdiction of accountability court.

It said that there was no such allegations against the accused to receive a financial benefit from the project.

However, an departmental action could be taken against the officials if any violation was found.

The name had named former director general CDA Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu and others in the case.