UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Order Regarding Termination Of Gill's Acquittal Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Court issues order regarding termination of Gill's acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday issued a written order regarding rejection of the acquittal plea of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued a three-page written order regarding the matter.

The order stated that the defence lawyer had said that the case against his client had been made on the basis of a USB and its forensic was never been conducted. The lawyer was of the view that the USB was not in sealed form due to which it couldn't be depended. He had further stated that there was no evidence against his client, it added.

The court said that so far no charges were framed against Shahbaz Gill and the evidences and witnesses yet to be produced before it. The order said that the accused would have a complete opportunity to raise objections against evidence and witnesses during cross-examination.

The order said that there were satisfactory evidence on record to show the connection of the accused with this case.

It stated that Shahbaz Gill had never denied his statement during hearings before the court. The acquittal plea of the accused is subsequently dismissed, it concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Court

Recent Stories

Private sector needs to bring their potential to t ..

Private sector needs to bring their potential to the table to support government ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-b ..

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

26 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sa ..

HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sale tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

2 hours ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.