Court issues order regarding transit remand of Swati

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A local court of Islamabad on Friday issued written order regarding grant of three-day transit remand to PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti issued the written order

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Friday issued written order regarding grant of three-day transit remand to PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti issued the written order.

The court instructed the police to produce the accused before the relevant court in Balochistan by December 4. The order said that Swati was not presented before this court due to security issues and his attendance was marked through online.

It may be mentioned here that various FIRs had been registered against Swati on his controversial statements about state institutions.