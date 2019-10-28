UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:38 PM

Court issues perpetual arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz

An accountability court on Monday issued perpetual arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz, son of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Monday issued perpetual arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz, son of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders while hearing an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that all the institutions concerned had submitted the compliance report in connection with the court orders for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz.

He pleaded with the court for declaring Salman's proclaimed offender and issuing his perpetual arrest warrants.

Subsequently, the court issued perpetual arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz.

On the last hearing, the court had sought a compliance report from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and others in connection with its orders for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz after a NAB investigation officer told that the process for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz had been completed.

The Bureau through the application had stated that it issued six call-up notices to Salman Shehbaz but he did not join the investigations in the assets beyond means and money laundering case. NAB stated that the suspect had fled abroad and pleaded with the court for issuing directions to confiscate his property.

