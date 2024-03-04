Court Issues Physical Remand Orders To Three Officers In Corruption Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) An accountability court on Monday granted seven days physical remand for three officers including a secretary in a corruption case. The officers were arrested on charges of corruption.
Those arrested on charges of corruption include Secretary Forest department Ch. Imtiaz Ahmad, District Forest Officer Bagh Tahir Shah and Range Forest officer Anwar Ahmad. The officers were apprehended under Accountability Act on Saturday. The accused were produced before the Accountability Court Muzaffarabad and investigation officer sought their physical remand which was granted by court for seven days.
According to Accountability Bureau, the accused through misuse of powers, released a truck loaded by wood being smuggled from AJK to other parts of the country.
It may be mentioned here that after the appointment of new Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Janjua, the Accountability Bureau has become functional in AJK and investigation of corruption cases had been initiated.
