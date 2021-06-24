Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that a court official carrying release order of the PML-N Khawaja leader Asif reached Kot Lakhpat Jail after his bail in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) A local court on Thursday issued release orders of veteran PML-N leader Khawaja Asif from jail in assets beyond means case.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi has granted bail to Khawaja Asif in the case.

Khawaja Asif had filed the petition, stating that the bureau had launched investigations against him on charges of assets beyond means and money laundering.

He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a 'benami' company.