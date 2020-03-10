UrduPoint.com
Court Issues 'robkar' For Release Of Abdul Ghani Majeed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Court issues 'robkar' for release of Abdul Ghani Majeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday issued 'robkar' for release of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Majeed, in fake accounts reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan issued the 'robkar' after verifying the surety bonds submitted by the accused side to the court.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the post arrest bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed last day in another reference on medical grounds and ordered to release him after production of surety bonds.

