ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday issued a 'robkar' for release of Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP )'s leader Faryal Talpur in fake accounts reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan issued the 'robkar' for superintendent Adiyala Jail after the accused presented the surety bonds worth Rs 10 million.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday had accepted the bail plea of Faryal Talpur in NAB reference related to mega money laundering and fake accounts.