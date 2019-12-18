UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues 'robkar' For Talpur's Release

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:53 PM

Court issues 'robkar' for Talpur's release

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday issued a 'robkar' for release of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s leader Faryal Talpur in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday issued a 'robkar' for release of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s leader Faryal Talpur in fake accounts reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan issued the 'robkar' for superintendent Adiyala Jail after the accused presented the surety bonds worth Rs 10 million.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday had accepted the bail plea of Faryal Talpur in NAB reference related to mega money laundering and fake accounts.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Jail Pakistan Peoples Party Money May Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 85,150 per t ..

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan wit ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal says no one is free in today’s Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Preliminary results of the &#039;Status Report and ..

11 minutes ago

Farmers must complete wheat sowing at earliest

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 18 Dec 2019

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.