ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday issued two separate 'robkar' for release of former president Asif Ali Zardari from Adiyala Jail after submission of surety bonds.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan issued the 'robkar' for Zardari.

It may be mentioned here that a division bench of Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts and mega money laundering references against surety bonds worth Rs10 million each.