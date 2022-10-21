UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Stay Order Against Electoral Process Of Hyderabad Gymkhana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 09:28 PM

A court here on Friday stayed the ongoing electoral process in Hyderabad Gymkhana till a further order of the court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 )

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate XI Sayed Andal Shah gave the order on a petition filed by Asad Junejo and Abdul Salam Memon.

The petitioners pleaded that their nomination forms were rejected on a negligible basis.

The court said that the petitioners' forms were rejected due to the writing of small alphabets, while the latter claimed that the use of different inks on the same form was cited as the reason for the rejection of his form.

The court observed that if the temporary injunction was not granted the plaintiffs would suffer from irreparable loss.

Both the petitioners informed the court that they were contending for the seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).

