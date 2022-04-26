Court issues warrants against accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued arrest warrants against a co-accused in a reference against former secretary law and justice Arshad Farooq.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the matter.

NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed and defence lawyers appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB told the court that the bureau had decided to challenge the acquittal of accused Arshad Farooq before the high court. The NAB requested the court to grant time in that regard.

Meanwhile, the court issued arrest warrants against co-accused Sultan Ahmed over continuous disappearance in the case. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till May 11.