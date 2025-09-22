- Home
Court Issues Warrants For Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha In Controversial Tweet Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Advocate Imaan Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha in a case related to a controversial tweets.
The court directed that both be arrested and presented at the next hearing.
During the recent proceedings, the court noted that despite being summoned, the two lawyers failed to appear. As a result, their non-bailable warrants were issued. Earlier, the court had served appearance notices on both Mazari and Chattha.
Following the issuance of warrants, their legal representatives filed a plea seeking cancellation of the arrest orders. However, the court dismissed the request on the spot, maintaining its earlier decision.
The case has been adjourned until September 24, with directions to produce the accused at the next hearing.
