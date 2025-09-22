Open Menu

Court Issues Warrants For Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha In Controversial Tweet Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Advocate Imaan Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha in a case related to a controversial tweets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Advocate Imaan Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha in a case related to a controversial tweets.

The court directed that both be arrested and presented at the next hearing.

During the recent proceedings, the court noted that despite being summoned, the two lawyers failed to appear. As a result, their non-bailable warrants were issued. Earlier, the court had served appearance notices on both Mazari and Chattha.

Following the issuance of warrants, their legal representatives filed a plea seeking cancellation of the arrest orders. However, the court dismissed the request on the spot, maintaining its earlier decision.

The case has been adjourned until September 24, with directions to produce the accused at the next hearing.

Recent Stories

UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic inve ..

UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..

21 minutes ago
 1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking ..

1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth

21 minutes ago
 IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea agai ..

IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El ..

Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt

33 seconds ago
 Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali C ..

Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..

34 seconds ago
 SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global s ..

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..

36 minutes ago
Kazakhstan's President visit in November to streng ..

Kazakhstan's President visit in November to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambas ..

35 seconds ago
 Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catch ..

Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire

14 minutes ago
 DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elec ..

DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24

36 seconds ago
 Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Cente ..

Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA

15 minutes ago
 DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of ..

DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session

15 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, u ..

CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiati ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan