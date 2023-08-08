Court issues written order in girl torture case

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued a written order pertaining termination of the interim bail of accused Somia Asim in girl torture case.

Additional District and Session Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch issued the written order into the case. It said that the wife of the senior civil judge was accused of brutal torture on house servant girl Rizwana. It directed the investigation officer to conduct a free and fair investigation into the matter.

The order said that the prosecutor had stated that the accused had brutally tortured the girl who received several injuries.

The sections added in the FIR against the accused were none bailable, he said.

It further said that the prosecutor had stated that the pre-arrest bail could be granted to an accused only in extra ordinary situation. He was of the view that it was necessary to recover the tools used for the torture of the girl. There was no reason to intervene into the investigation process.

The court ordered the investigation officer to conduct the probe into the matter as per merit and it also terminated the interim bail of the accused.