Court issues written order in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the death sentence of two accused in the Osama Satti murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry issued a 44-page judgment in the case. The decision said that the accused Muddasir Mukhtiar didn't shoot fire while Shakeel Ahmed was driving the vehicle.

It said that the accused Saeed Ahmed shot one fire with a machinegun while accused Iftikhar shot 4 fires with 9MM gun and accused Mustafa shot 17 fires with SMG gun.

The decision said that as per the postmortem report, the victim died due to over bleeding. The victim had received a total of 11 bullets in his head, arm, and other body parts.

It further said that as per the plaintiff, the victim had a harsh talk with the five accused a day earlier where in they threatened the citizen to kill him.

The decision said that as per the witnesses, the police stopped the small vehicle on Srinagar Highway and shot fires on it. The evidence proved that the accused had murdered the citizen deliberately.

It said that as per the forensic report, a total of 19 bullets hit the vehicle of Osama Satti. The accused had shot a total of 22 fires but non of them targeted the vehicle's tires. The accused kept the body on road instead of taking him to the hospital, it added.

The verdict said that rescue 1122 was also told the wrong address of the incident location. On the basis of evidence, the court had announced death sentence to the accused Mustafa and Iftikhar while the three accused including Muddasir, Shakeel and Saeed were given imprisonment sentence.