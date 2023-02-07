UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order In Osama Satti Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Court issues written order in Osama Satti murder case

A lower court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the death sentence of two accused in the Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the death sentence of two accused in the Osama Satti murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry issued a 44-page judgment in the case. The decision said that the accused Muddasir Mukhtiar didn't shoot fire while Shakeel Ahmed was driving the vehicle.

It said that the accused Saeed Ahmed shot one fire with a machinegun while accused Iftikhar shot 4 fires with 9MM gun and accused Mustafa shot 17 fires with SMG gun.

The decision said that as per the postmortem report, the victim died due to over bleeding. The victim had received a total of 11 bullets in his head, arm, and other body parts.

It further said that as per the plaintiff, the victim had a harsh talk with the five accused a day earlier where in they threatened the citizen to kill him.

The decision said that as per the witnesses, the police stopped the small vehicle on Srinagar Highway and shot fires on it. The evidence proved that the accused had murdered the citizen deliberately.

It said that as per the forensic report, a total of 19 bullets hit the vehicle of Osama Satti. The accused had shot a total of 22 fires but non of them targeted the vehicle's tires. The accused kept the body on road instead of taking him to the hospital, it added.

The verdict said that rescue 1122 was also told the wrong address of the incident location. On the basis of evidence, the court had announced death sentence to the accused Mustafa and Iftikhar while the three accused including Muddasir, Shakeel and Saeed were given imprisonment sentence.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Threatened Road Vehicle Died Srinagar Shakeel Rescue 1122 Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

13 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

22 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

13 minutes ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

13 minutes ago
 Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.