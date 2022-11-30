UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order In Swati Remand Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Court issues written order in Swati remand case

A local court here on Wednesday issued a written order in case against PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A local court here on Wednesday issued a written order in case against PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet matter.

The court stated that it had marked the attendance of accused through the video link. It said that Swati had not submitted complaint regarding any mistreatment during the custody.

The court also ordered the prosecution to conduct medical analysis of the accused from PIMS hospital before next hearing. It further said that the court was extending the physical remand of the accused for more four days as the defence lawyer did not objected over the request of physical remand.

The court said that the defence lawyer, however, had apprised it regarding the security threats to his client. Judicial Magistrate Muhamamd Shabbir issued the written order. It may be mentioned here that the FIA had arrested Swati in FIR pertaining his controversial tweet about the state institutions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Federal Investigation Agency May FIR From Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing ..

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing search operation

14 seconds ago
 RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure pl ..

RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsils

16 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Hou ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Housing Scheme

17 seconds ago
 MoHR's campaign in full swing against violence on ..

MoHR's campaign in full swing against violence on women

19 seconds ago
 DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 202 ..

DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 2024 Presidential Bid - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.