Court issues written order in Swati remand case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A local court here on Wednesday issued a written order in case against PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet matter.

The court stated that it had marked the attendance of accused through the video link. It said that Swati had not submitted complaint regarding any mistreatment during the custody.

The court also ordered the prosecution to conduct medical analysis of the accused from PIMS hospital before next hearing. It further said that the court was extending the physical remand of the accused for more four days as the defence lawyer did not objected over the request of physical remand.

The court said that the defence lawyer, however, had apprised it regarding the security threats to his client. Judicial Magistrate Muhamamd Shabbir issued the written order. It may be mentioned here that the FIA had arrested Swati in FIR pertaining his controversial tweet about the state institutions.