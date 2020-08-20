UrduPoint.com
Court Issues Written Order In Tosha Khana Reference

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:29 PM

Court issues written order in Tosha Khana reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday issued a written order pertaining to Tosha Khan reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gilani and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

The order stated that Asif Ali Zardari and other accused had been summoned on September 9, for indictment in above reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It further said that the NAB had submitted its report regarding declaring Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearance.

The NAB stated that Nawaz Sharif was deliberately avoiding the court proceeding and staying abroad.

The court order said that it would decide to initiate process to declare accused proclaimed offender on next hearing.

The court had ordered Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed to appear on next date for indictment.

Superintendent Mlir Jail had been directed to produce Anwar Majeed.

The copies of reference had already been shared with the accused, the order stated.

