UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order In Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Court issues written order in toshakhana case

A local court on Monday issued written order regarding the hearing of the toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan in the judicial complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday issued written order regarding the hearing of the toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan in the judicial complex Islamabad.

Summoning Imran Khan in a personal capacity on March 30, the court said that the court would hear the arguments on the maintainability of the case in the next hearing.

District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the written order regarding the matter. The court also included the statements of SP Samiullah, Barrister Gohar Ali and Khwaja Haris in the order sheet.

The court said that it was told that the lost file was saved in the computer, adding that a new file had been prepared to resolve the issue.

It further said that the court was told that Imran Khan was outside the judicial complex since 4:00 pm.

The court was also told that the appearance of Imran Khan was difficult before it due to unrest outside and it would be appropriate if the attendance signature of the accused were taken from his vehicle.

The court had instructed to mark the attendance of the accused from the car to save the public property and lives. Shibli Fraz, Barrister Gohar Ali and SP Samiullah were sent to mark the attendance of Imran Khan but later the court was told that the order sheet had been lost.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Vehicle Car March Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

9 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

10 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

9 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

9 minutes ago
 Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upco ..

Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upcoming Military Exercise - Penta ..

9 minutes ago
 IHC instructs PTI's lawyer to remove objections on ..

IHC instructs PTI's lawyer to remove objections on petitions

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.