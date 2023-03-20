Court issues written order in toshakhana case

A local court on Monday issued written order regarding the hearing of the toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan in the judicial complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday issued written order regarding the hearing of the toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan in the judicial complex Islamabad.

Summoning Imran Khan in a personal capacity on March 30, the court said that the court would hear the arguments on the maintainability of the case in the next hearing.

District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the written order regarding the matter. The court also included the statements of SP Samiullah, Barrister Gohar Ali and Khwaja Haris in the order sheet.

The court said that it was told that the lost file was saved in the computer, adding that a new file had been prepared to resolve the issue.

It further said that the court was told that Imran Khan was outside the judicial complex since 4:00 pm.

The court was also told that the appearance of Imran Khan was difficult before it due to unrest outside and it would be appropriate if the attendance signature of the accused were taken from his vehicle.

The court had instructed to mark the attendance of the accused from the car to save the public property and lives. Shibli Fraz, Barrister Gohar Ali and SP Samiullah were sent to mark the attendance of Imran Khan but later the court was told that the order sheet had been lost.