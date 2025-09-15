Court Issues Written Order On Petition Against Former President Arif Alvi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:21 PM
A sessions court has issued a written order on a petition seeking registration of a case against former president Dr Arif Alvi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A sessions court has issued a written order on a petition seeking registration of a case against former president Dr Arif Alvi.
According to the written order dated September 12 and released on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqat Shahbaz Raja disposed of the petition, noting that the matter had already been referred to the competent authority (Anti-Blasphemous Cell), which is bound to proceed further after examining the evidence.
The judge directed the Anti-Blasphemous Cell to conclude proceedings within the stipulated timeframe and, if a cognizable offence is established, to act in accordance with the law.
The petitioner had alleged that the proposed accused had committed blasphemy, but the authorities were refusing to register an FIR despite legal requirements.
He stated that he had also filed an application with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which was still pending, and accused NCCIA officials of reluctance in lodging the FIR.
In its response, the NCCIA submitted a letter to the court confirming that the petitioner’s application was under inquiry. The agency further stated that the inquiry revealed involvement of a blasphemous offence and that the matter had already been forwarded to the relevant cell for further action.
A citizen, Shahzada Adnan, had filed the petition.
Recent Stories
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters on Sep 27
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University
3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia
Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi
Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..
Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM
Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..
MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jo ..7 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University3 minutes ago
-
3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia3 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi3 minutes ago
-
Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM7 minutes ago
-
MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister for Parliamentary A ..12 minutes ago
-
Accountability court rejects bail of 5, considers plea bargain of 18 in corruption reference12 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews governance, anti-encroachment, flood protection measures12 minutes ago
-
TDCP MD inaugurates City Tour project in Kotli Sattian22 seconds ago