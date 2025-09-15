Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi

A sessions court has issued a written order on a petition seeking registration of a case against former president Dr Arif Alvi

According to the written order dated September 12 and released on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqat Shahbaz Raja disposed of the petition, noting that the matter had already been referred to the competent authority (Anti-Blasphemous Cell), which is bound to proceed further after examining the evidence.

The judge directed the Anti-Blasphemous Cell to conclude proceedings within the stipulated timeframe and, if a cognizable offence is established, to act in accordance with the law.

The petitioner had alleged that the proposed accused had committed blasphemy, but the authorities were refusing to register an FIR despite legal requirements.

He stated that he had also filed an application with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which was still pending, and accused NCCIA officials of reluctance in lodging the FIR.

In its response, the NCCIA submitted a letter to the court confirming that the petitioner’s application was under inquiry. The agency further stated that the inquiry revealed involvement of a blasphemous offence and that the matter had already been forwarded to the relevant cell for further action.

A citizen, Shahzada Adnan, had filed the petition.